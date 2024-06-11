Labor will shut down debate on its firearms legislation next week, in a bid to pass the laws before Parliament embarks on its winter break. After announcing additional amendments to its reforms on Tuesday, including the mandatory seizure of guns when a domestic violence report is made to police, the Opposition revealed the Government had set a deadline for the passage of the laws. Using its majority in the Legislative Council, where the firearm laws are currently being debated, Labor intends to shut off debate next Tuesday night. The laws would return to the lower house, where the amendments announced on Tuesday would need to be voted on. Opposition Leader Shane Love accused the Government of rushing through the laws, without allowing for appropriate debate and consideration of the laws. Mr Love said the new amendments appeared to be “supportable” but the Opposition had not been given appropriate time to consider the changes. “We know that the Government is also seeking to guillotine the debates on the firearms reforms and legislation to finish the debate before the winter break, something which it did not indicate in earlier discussions,” Mr Love said. “Despite that, curtailing of the debate, we’ll see no quicker development of the actual legislation because the timetable for the introduction of the legislation remains the same. “The only thing which has been cut is the time where he could be considered in Parliament, which is, I think, reprehensible of the Parliament.” Liberal Upper House leader Peter Collier railed against the Government’s move, labelling it undemocratic. The laws, which will be implemented from March, next year, were first introduced and passed by the lower house in February. Labor has used its majority to shut down debate in the Upper House just once this term. A State Government spokeswoman said the Bill had been declared “urgent” and, as such, an agreed deadline of next Tuesday was set, in consultation with the Opposition. “The Leader of the House has consulted with all parties, discussed options for passing the Firearms Bill by the end of Tuesday next week and taken into account the time they need to finish the bill,” the spokeswoman said. “The time they have indicated they need has been factored in. Government has vacated their time for motions and offered to sit later if required. “The Legislative Council has so far spent approximately 13 hours on the bill and, even with the bill being declared urgent, there will be time allowed for another 15 hours of debate. A total of 28 hours is expected to be spent debating the bill.” Despite the changes, and a number of outstanding Bills yet to be introduced, including GPS tracking and coercive control laws, Police Minister Paul Papalia said he was confident the new Firearms Act would pass before the end of the year. The laws come after the Government flagged the introduction of additional amendments to electoral disclosure reforms, which the Attorney-General John Quigley intends to have passed before July 1.