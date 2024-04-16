Nationals MP Martin Aldridge will retire from politics at the next election, drawing a line under a decade-long career in Parliament. Mr Aldridge announced his decision to step aside late on Tuesday evening in a statement delivered in the Legislative Council. “I came to this place with a commitment to serve, but not for it to define me or my career,” Mr Aldridge said. “Winning an election does not come easy; knowing when it is time to leave is so much harder. “Being elected to this place on four occasions and serving as your Deputy President in this Parliament has been an absolute privilege, however the time is right for my family and I to seek other opportunities whatever they may be. “In the words of Winnie the Pooh: How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Mr Aldridge made headlines last month when leaked emails revealed he had accused Liberal Leader Libby Mettam of prioritising “media stunts” over her parliamentary duties. The spray came after Ms Mettam left Parliament to hold a press conference alongside North West Central MP Merome Beard, who defected from the Nationals to the Liberals last October. The event focused on issues with the patient-assisted travel scheme, which compensates regional West Australians who are forced to travel for medical procedures. It was a topic Mr Aldridge has spent years probing in Parliament and, in a complaint to both Ms Mettam and Nationals Leader Shane Love, he wrote he was blindsided by the doorstop. The blow-up caused a major fracture in the Liberal-National alliance and Mr Aldridge has subsequently refused to sit in joint party room meetings. Mr Aldridge is one of just three Nationals in the Legislative Council and his departure opens a spot near the top of the party’s ticket that will be considered winnable despite the Upper House becoming a single statewide electorate from 2025. Ironically, Ms Beard’s decision to leave the Nationals was motivated in part by the fact her own electorate was being abolished, and she found herself without a seat. Mr Aldridge was first elected to Parliament in 2013 following a recount to fill the vacancy created by Mia Davies jumping from the Upper House to Central Wheatbelt.