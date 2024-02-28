Steve Martin has been anointed the WA Liberals’ new deputy leader after Steve Thomas was banished to Libby Mettam’s backbench over his dealings with Brian Burke. The nine-person Liberal caucus met on Wednesday to decide on a replacement for Dr Thomas, who has also been stripped of his important treasury and energy portfolios. The demotion came after The West Australian revealed that Dr Thomas used Mr Burke to set up a meeting with leading Perth business figure John Poynton to discuss the future of Bluewaters Power Station in January. The revelation has severely damaged Ms Mettam’s credibility after she spent weeks attacking the Cook Government over Mr Burke’s involvement securing taxpayer-funded grants for the live events industry and struggling homebuilders. Ms Mettam said she had not yet decided on portfolio allocations, with an announcement on those responsibilities to come later in the week. She would not rule out retaining Dr Thomas on her frontbench in some capacity. “In relation to what portfolios or responsibilities he may have going forward or not, I will give that some consideration over the coming days,” Ms Mettam said. “We are a small team. And we certainly have a significant task ahead.” Dr Thomas was a key cog of a Liberal Party room decimated at the 2021 election. Prior to Tuesday, he was also the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and shadow industrial relations minister. Stripped of those responsibilities, he now joins conservative powerbroker Nick Goiran in the sin bin. Mr Goiran was demoted shortly after Ms Mettam became leader over his refusal to apologise for conduct revealed in thousands of leaked WhatsApp messages between Clan members, including denigrating remarks towards Labor MP Sue Ellery. Relegating two experienced parliamentarians to the backbench would leave Ms Mettam to cobble together her shadow ministry from just six remaining colleagues. They include Mr Martin, a first-term MLC for the Agricultural Region who is the shadow minister for housing and forestry and was elected deputy leader unopposed. Mr Martin described his promotion as a “wonderful opportunity” and said there was “plenty of ammunition” with which to attack the Cook Government. “Just in my portfolio area this morning, there’s some news that the social housing waitlist is now over 35,000 Western Australians,” he said. “This is the richest state in Australian history and we have more than 35,000 people on the social housing waitlist.” Housing Minister John Carey has repeatedly criticised the WA Liberals for failing to unveil any policies related to housing and homelessness. Mr Martin brushed off that commentary on Wednesday, insisting it was “not appropriate” for the Opposition to be announcing policy positions more than a year out from an election. Upper House MP Tjorn Sibma – who is in his second term – would likely have been considered the frontrunner to become Ms Mettam’s deputy before revelations on Tuesday that he had responded to an email from Mr Burke inviting contact to discuss “electoral, legislative or policy” matters. Mr Sibma has stood by that interaction with Mr Burke on the basis that the former premier is one of his constituents and has as much right to contact him as anyone else. Ms Mettam downplayed Mr Sibma’s email on Wednesday and does not appear likely to send him to the backbench. “The (email) interchange is questionable,” she said. “He has responded perhaps naively. But he has not spoken or sought interchange with Brian Burke.” Three current Liberal MPs – former leader David Honey and Upper HTouse MPs Peter Collier and Donna Faragher – will retire at the next election, further complicating Ms Mettam’s attempts to build a leadership team to present to voters at the 2025 election. Despite his imminent departure, Mr Collier was on Tuesday chosen by his colleagues to replace Dr Thomas as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.