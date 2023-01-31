WA farming co-operative CBH Group has gone in to bat for women’s sport in regional areas after inking a new sponsorship agreement to help Netball WA run carnivals in the Great Southern, Mid West, and Wheatbelt this year.

The partnership means CBH will be the presenting partner for three of the State’s biggest celebrations of regional netball, which the co-operative’s chief executive Ben Macnamara said was an important part of regional communities.

The events include the Wheatbelt-Goldfields Regional Championships on June 17 and 18 in Merredin, the Mid West-Gascoyne Regional Championships on July 29 and 30 in Geraldton and the Great Southern Regional Championships from July 28 to 30 in Esperance.

Netball WA chief executive Simone Hansen said it was exciting to have CBH Group backing regional netball.

“The CBH Group has a history of supporting growers and their communities for 90 years and Netball WA is extremely excited to have them backing WA netball, particularly our regional championships and associated programs,” she said.

“This new partnership will allow Netball WA to continue to deliver three regional championships which are highlights for those regional netball communities and the breeding ground for the next generation of WA talent.

“With the support of CBH, Netball WA is looking forward to strengthening our regional programs to ensure netballers right across our State have the same opportunities to play our great game.”

Mr Macnamara said netball was a key sport in regional areas, and the partnership would bring more opportunity to rural players.

“CBH has always had a strong commitment to regional sport and recognises the importance of sport, its ability to bring people together, and its role in growing healthy rural communities,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to working with Netball WA to see the sport grow even more in regional WA.”