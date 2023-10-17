Creditors of a major fruit and vegetable wholesaler which went under with $15 million in debt have been asked to give administrators three weeks to secure a rescue deal. Odeum Produce was put in the hands of Hamilton Murphy Advisory’s Stephen Dixon and Brett Orzel in September. The wholesaler of citrus, melons, tomatoes and other produce was up for sale within days, with assets including three farm leases, an operation at Canning Vale’s Market City and shares in agribusinesses Abundance and Freshcorp Farms. About 24 expressions of interest were received leading to three formal proposals. Administrators now hope to sort through the bids, including a potential deed of company arrangement, telling creditors in a report lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission they will need an extra 15 business days to complete the task. The report also offers an insight into Odeum’s troubles in the lead up to the collapse, showing about $4.8m was owed to the National Australia Bank and another $6m to related parties. A substantial drop in sales during the 2023 financial year hit the company hard, with revenue falling about 39 per cent. Administrators said the business lost a big supplier which began selling directly to a major customer. The company attempted a significant cost cutting drive, shaving about 50 jobs; Odeum had 86 staff at the time administrators were called in. Directors also stumped up nearly $2.1m to avert the spiralling troubles. But the business may have been insolvent from at least December 2021, administrators said, highlighting working capital shortages and cash flow issues. Odeum was established in 1988 and trades under brand names including Rockstar Melons and Mr Mushroom. Creditors will meet next week.