Labor has claimed victory in the last undecided WA seat, with Trish Cook opening up an unassailable lead of more than 600 votes in the race to become the first member for Bullwinkel. Liberal candidate Matt Moran is yet to formally concede defeat, but Labor is confident the gap is too big for him to overcome. Ms Cook flew to Canberra on Friday, to join Labor’s first party room meeting since Anthony Albanese’s resounding re-election win. “I’m so grateful to be the first ever member for Bullwinkel,” she said. “I’ve advocated for my patients and my community my whole life and I will continue to advocate for Bullwinkel as your local member.” Her victory caps off a sweeping campaign victory for the Albanese Government in WA, where wins in Bullwinkel and Moore in Perth’s northern suburbs leave the Labor with 11 of the State’s 16 seats. The electorate was the subject of a fierce three-way battle between Labor, the Liberal Party and the Nationals. Nationals candidate Mia Davies has since ruled out another tilt at politics, after a 16 per cent primary vote left her in third place. “The shingle will be out for a new challenge,” she said. Ms Davies was a surprise Federal candidate, anointed a possible future deputy Prime Minister by party leader David Littleproud, after quitting state politics last year. In a statement to supporters on Thursday night, she said she had no regrets. “It takes courage and conviction to step into (the) public arena to test yourself,” she said. “To Matt Moran and Trish Cook, with the result still undecided in Bullwinkel, I wish you both the very best. “The contest was always going to be a challenge for the Nationals but that was not a reason to vacate the space.” Ms Davies’ campaign exposed divisions within the Coalition, with the Nationals and Liberals making joint election promises but running separate campaigns. Liberal party figures have told The West Australian they were left flabbergasted by Ms Davies’ election-eve ads warning against the “big party duopoly” and believe that may have hampered the flow of preferences to Mr Moran. He is yet to concede defeat, with thousands of absentee votes still to be counted. Though Bullwinkel was always a long shot, the Nationals arguably out-performed the Liberal Party nationwide, losing only one seat. Ms Davies said the country party is often underestimated. “Too often the value of our team and its contribution to a stable Government or Opposition is underestimated or diminished by those that would prefer to see us gone,” she said. “I remind those that have been devising or reporting on our demise for decades that we are still here, fighting and making a difference.” Her plans for the future are unclear. “The end of this campaign draws a line under a chapter of my life that has been dominated by politics,” Ms Davies said. “It has been exhilarating and demanding but, above all, rewarding . . . I hope there is something out here that will give me the same satisfaction I have gained from serving the Central Wheatbelt, State Parliament and The Nationals for 17 years. I look forward to that challenge.”