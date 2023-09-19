A big West Australian wholesaler of fruit and vegetables, including citrus, melons and tomatoes, will be put up for sale after administrators took control of the business on Monday. Odeum Produce was put in the hands of Hamilton Murphy Advisory’s Stephen Dixon and Brett Orzel, according to a filing with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. The business runs a wholesale operation, buying fruit and vegetables from farms spanning Perth to the Kimberley region. Freshcorp Farms — another Odeum business — is understood to be unaffected. Odeum reportedly employed 90 staff and managed annual revenue of more than $60 million, although it’s unclear how much is earned from the group’s wholesale arm. Prominent corporate board member David Lock served as a director of Odeum Produce until earlier this month, according to ASIC. It’s too early to know exactly how much money is owed by Odeum Produce but the business will be put up for sale immediately. Odeum was established in 1988 and trades under brand names including Rockstar Melons and Mr Mushroom.