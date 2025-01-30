Administrators have been appointed to the Pastoralists and Graziers Association as the fallout from a financial scandal widens. The 118-year-old organisation is now in the hands of RSM’s Jerome Mohen and Greg Dudley, who will work to bring on fresh cash in the hopes of keeping the lobby group afloat. RSM’s team will also investigate irregularities in the PGA’s books. The administration was decided by the non-profit’s leadership committee at a board meeting on Thursday afternoon. It comes less than a week after shock revelations the PGA was hunting down a missing multimillion-dollar bank account and had been hit by a big tax bill. Mr Mohen confirmed the administration followed the PGA’s top brass identifying financial issues, and a shortage of cash. “We will review the PGA’s operations with a view to completing an appropriate restructure of the organisation’s operations and financial position so that it can successfully exit the administration process,” he said. Mr Mohen said RSM had strong ties to agriculture and recognised the PGA’s long history of advocacy for the sector. “With this knowledge, we understand there will be considerable interest from PGA members and the community seeking to understand the circumstances leading to the situation the organisation finds itself in today,” he said. “As we work through the process, we would appreciate patience and support from the PGA’s members and the broader community.” The PGA paused operations last week after discovering the financial problems. It was a cruel twist for an organisation that has played a leading role representing farmers for more than a century, and came just before two major elections, with the PGA on the front-lines of issues including the Federal live export ban and State Aboriginal Cultural Heritage laws. Last week, president Tony Seabrook told The West Australian the lobby group suspected there had been “criminal activity”. “We had a long-term investment account with $2 million and we’re still trying to track it down,” Mr Seabrook said. “(It was) trust and faith. We all believed there was a term deposit. “We believe there’s been criminal activity and we’re in the process of trying to (work out) if that’s the case.” But he said he was determined the PGA would pull through. Those hopes were boosted just one day later when billionaire Gina Rinehart offered her support. “Our family have been pastoralists for generations and have always highly regarded the Pastoralist and Graziers Association and the efforts it has made over generations to stand up for those battling on the land,” Mrs Rinehart said in a statement. “I hope its difficulties can be over soon, and it continues to provide its services to help those on the land.”