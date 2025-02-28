Police have been asked to investigate the financial affairs of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association, while creditors are set to vote next week on a rescue deal for the lobby group. The 118-year-old PGA sensationally fell into administration in January amid revelations of “financial misconduct”. The organisation’s problems unravelled over Christmas after a $1m-plus claim from the Australian Taxation Office for a long-running debt that was previously unknown to key officials. The West Australian revealed at the time that the PGA was also tracking down a long term investment account, which was expected to hold $2m. RSM’s Jerome Mohen and Greg Dudley have been running the rule over the lobby group for the past month. In a statement, administrators said they had investigated the PGA’s financial irregularities. Those findings have been provided to WAPolice and administrators have requested “further investigations as to whether there has been any criminal activity”. Administrators also green-lit a deed of company deal to refloat the PGA, which will go before creditors next Friday. It’s understood the PGA’s executive were behind the rescue bid. Mr Mohen said the PGA Executive and committee engaged proactively with Administrators through the process. “At this stage, we have received a Deed of Company Arrangement proposal – a binding agreement between the PGA and creditors, which would maximise the chances of the PGA continuing to trade,” Mr Mohen said. “We have made the recommendation to creditors that the DOCA be accepted, as it will provide better outcomes for creditors, the PGA, and its members.” President Tony Seabrook said the PGA’s work “had not stopped for one minute.” “The sense of goodwill to the PGA throughout the rural community, even in the city, is absolutely fantastic,” he said. “There’s been absolutely no problem at all with the members being supportive. “The Association is still operating, it never stopped.” The PGA’s troubles rocked the industry in the lead up to the State and Federal Elections. Hancock Prospecting chief Gina Rinehart was among those to swiftly swing behind the organisation with support just days after the administration. Mrs Rinehart had housed the lobby group at a building in West Perth. “Our family have been pastoralists for generations and have always highly regarded the Pastoralist and Graziers Association and the efforts it has made over generations to stand up for those battling on the land,” Mrs Rinehart said in a statement at the time. “I hope its difficulties can be over soon, and it continues to provide its services to help those on the land.”