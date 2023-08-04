The pastoralist co-founder of Kalium Lakes has lashed the Federal Government’s Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility over the potash company’s collapse, claiming it reneged on a commitment to back the group until it found a white knight. Kalium Lakes lost its battle for survival when administrators and then receivers were put into the group late on Thursday. The collapse, the second in WA’s fledgling potash industry inside two years after Salt Lake Potash failed in October 2021, has left more than $200 million owed to its lenders, including at least $83m to NAIF. Kalium Lakes director Brent Smoothy, a Pilbara pastoralist who helped start the company in 2014, said NAIF had “pulled the rug” from under the group despite a verbal commitment just weeks ago to keep funding it during a sale process being run by Argonaut PCF. NAIF had already backed Kalium Lakes’ $300m-plus Beyondie sulphate of potash project, 160km south-east of Newman, with just over $80m before joining with the company’s biggest lender, Germany’s KfW-IPEX Bank, in June to jointly commit up to another $10m in two tranches to support the group until it was recapitalised or sold. However, Mr Smoothy said directors were left with no option but to call in administrators from KPMG when the lenders informed them on Thursday they would not be providing the second $5m tranche. The secured lenders then appointed receivers from McGrathNicol to protect their positions. The appointments were followed by the resignations of Mr Smoothy and Kalium Lakes’ other directors, including chair and former WA Attorney General Cheryl Edwardes. A furious Mr Smoothy questioned the timing of the lenders’ decision, saying Beyondie was at last beginning to overcome its protracted commissioning problems with the aid of new equipment now being ramped up. “We do feel as if we’re on the verge of cracking the code and getting this working; the materials have all arrived ... and they pull the plug at the last minute,” he said. “What’s the point? I assume they’re now going to take a $100m or $150m haircut.” Share trading in Kalium Lakes was suspended nearly two months ago when Argonaut PCF was engaged. At its last trade of just 2.5¢, the company was valued at only $40m. It is understood that while there was strong interest in Beyondie, potential buyers were deterred by having to take on Kalium Lakes’ hefty loan debt to NAIF and KfW IPEX-Bank, which stood at $204.5m as at June 30. The receivership wipes out Kalium Lakes’ 8700 shareholders, but could provide a better chance of a quicker sale through a deed of company arrangement, albeit at a likely heavy loss to the two lenders. McGrathNicol’s receivers led by Rob Brauer said said that with the sale process “well progressed with wide interest received”, they aimed to “immediately pursue the conclusion of a transaction”. Beyondie is seeking to deliver up to 120,000 tonnes of potash a year by tapping brine under the Beyondie salt lakes and then using evaporation and processing to extract a solid mixed-potassium salt product that is used as a fertiliser. However, the project has been plagued by the commissioning problems that have delayed commercial production. Production for the June quarter amounted to just 2700 tonnes. Still, it was a quarterly record that Kalium Lakes said validated its belief that Beyondie was finally overcoming its issues. Announcing the numbers just five days ago, acting chief executive Jason Morin noted Kalium Lakes had achieved “two consecutive quarters in which we have been able to significantly increase our SOP production and cash receipts to new record levels”. “With these changes and the continued implementation of the improvement plan, we expect production to continue to ramp up significantly over the coming quarters,” Mr Morin said. Responding to Kalium Lakes’ failure on Friday, NAIF said it “will continue to work with the other lender KfW and all parties to ensure an optimal outcome can be achieved”.