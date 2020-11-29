Coles recruits 10 WA farmers for home brand milk

Coles has recruited 10 WA dairy farmers to supply its home branded fresh white milk under a minimum farmgate price arrangement lasting until 2023.

The farmers will supply 35 million litres of milk a year for Coles brand milk sold at Coles supermarkets and Coles Express petrol and convenience sites across WA.

Under the new arrangement, Lion in Bentley will process and bottle the milk for supermarkets under a toll agreement. Brownes in Balcatta will process and bottle milk for Coles Express outlets.

Brunswick Junction dairy farmer Don Fry said a long-term contract with Coles gave his family, which had sons on the farm, genuine confidence in its future.