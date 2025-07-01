The Rural, Regional, Remote Women’s Network of Western Australia is gearing up to mark its 30th anniversary of championing rural, regional, and remote women across the state next year. A former ministerial advocacy group turned not-for-profit started in 1996, the RRR Network represents WA woman non-metro women and highlights the value and contribution of regional communities to the long-term social, cultural, economical, and environmental sustainability of WA. Kendall Galbraith, chief executive since 2020, said the organisation will likely celebrate its 30th anniversary through a collection of articles written since its inception, with the format to be confirmed. “We’ve started to already celebrate that by doing some RRR rewind — it’s a campaign on social media which is getting out old stories from the archives,” she said. The RRR Network is comprised of eight board members, 11 regional ambassadors, two staff, 300 members, and 16,000 followers. It started from non-metro women seeking visibility, connection, and opportunity to participate in key decision-making and the workplace. Ms Galbraith said the organisation has overcome hurdles since transitioning from a ministerial reference group to a not-for-profit in 2016. “We’ve been through some highs and lows since becoming a not-for-profit, but each year we look back and think — we did it again, and it was even better than the last one,” she said. “Next year we will be celebrating stories from the last 30 years showcasing our incredible network of women.” “Stories are at the heart of the RRR Network, and they are a wonderful glimpse into WA’s rural, regional, and remote history of women.” The RRR Network board is comprised of Kununurra’s Elizabeth Brennan and Debra Pearce, Geraldton’s Fleur Thompson, Kulin’s Melissa Milligan, Denmark’s Louise O’Neill, Albany’s Jess Heasman, Broome’s Ellen Smith, and Perth’s Naomi Evans.