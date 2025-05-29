The competition watchdog has pulled the handbrake on Australian agricultural juggernaut Elders buying its rival Delta for $475 million over concerns the deal could lead to higher prices and make life harder for farmers in rural WA. Elders will now need to wait until August for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission to decide whether the transaction first flagged in October 2024 can go ahead. ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh said the takeover of Delta’s 68 national outlets selling fertilisers, seeds, animal health products, fuel, as well as technical advisory services to farmers could reduce rural communities’ access to much-needed inputs. “We have preliminary concerns that the proposed acquisition may lead to higher prices or reduced quality in the supply of rural merchandise without an independent Delta competing with Elders following this proposed acquisition,” he said. “Elders and Delta, through their networks of stores, are both significant retail suppliers of rural merchandise in Australia.” Delta has built a national network of locations since being founded in 2006, with 42 branches throughout WA. The umpire will need to work through how the sale of Delta’s WA wholesale arm to a larger market peer could reduce competition for farmers operating in rural communities away from larger commercial hubs. WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said the advocacy group had raised its concerns with the ACCC. He said smaller operators would not have the same flexibility as larger ones to supply directly out of Perth and relied on having a Delta or Elders, or both in their nearby community for provisions. “We’ve been pleased with the amount of engagement . . . ultimately will new competition come in and replace Delta, that’s the big question. “The real solution would be to make it easier for people to start businesses.” The industry is broadly opposed to the acquisition, with WAFarmers grains section president Mark Fowler saying in March the collapse of Delta’s presence in WA could lead to a duopoly similar to Coles and Woolworths. ASX-listed Elders noted the concerns from the ACCC but affirmed it was still confident the transaction would benefit farmers by offering more competitively priced labels, technical expertise and more service offerings. “The SOI (Statement of Issues) is not a final decision, and instead provides a preliminary view on potential competition issues that require further investigation by the ACCC,” Elders said on Thursday. The transaction had originally been due to complete by the middle of this calendar year. Elders had raised $143m from shareholders to bankroll the deal, as well as lining up $110m in new debt. The market responded positively to the news of the deal’s delay, with shares in Elders rising 1.1 per cent to $6.27 during afternoon trade.