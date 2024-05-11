Premier Roger Cook has blasted the Albanese Government over its lack of support for WA farmers after Agriculture Minister Murray Watt revealed the live sheep trade would end in four years. The May 1, 2028 deadline has been paired with a $107 million plan to “transition” the industry, with legislation set to be introduced to parliament before the Federal election next year. Nationals Leader David Littleproud said the Coalition will maintain the live sheep trade if it wins the next Federal election, which must be held by May 2025. Mr Watt said the announcement delivered on an election commitment to phase out the trade after “years of community concern”. “I want the Western Australian sheep industry to thrive and grow into the future,” he said. “Seizing what is an untapped opportunity — more on-shore meat processing. “Today, we are mapping out a plan for the future of the sheep industry in Western Australia that delivers more value added on-shore, which means more jobs locally.” Mr Watt said the end date — announced in Perth on Saturday, seven months after the minister received an independent panel report that consulted on the phaseout — provided farmers with certainty. The support package will include $64.6m in support for sheep producers and the associated supply chain such as processors, truck drivers and shearers, with the bulk of the money set to be made available early on to encourage early uptake. But the Premier repeated WA Labor’s opposition to ending the trade and said the $107m package wasn’t enough. “The Federal Government needs to come to the table with more funding to help WA farmers in this transition,” Mr Cook said. “I have been clear right from the start: their plan will negatively impact our regional communities in WA. Our position has been consistent. “Their announcement today is simply not good enough.” WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the end of the industry would cost the WA economy $123m each year. “Around 400 people could also lose their jobs and that will have a heartbreaking flow on affect to our regional communities,” Ms Jarvis said. “This support package does not meet the needs of our hardworking farmers, who are currently living through drought conditions. “This phase out will negatively impact our regional communities and the livelihoods of many — our Government has been consistent and clear from the start — we don’t support it.” Mr Watt said the WA Government was entitled to its view, but that the package was a “fair and reasonable” amount to an “industry that is already in long-term decline”. “I think the transition would go more successfully if the Western Australian Government does partner with us, but that’s ultimately a matter for them,” he said. The minister said the State Government’s figures assumed farmers’ transition was going to be in 2025 and that farmers would exit the industry entirely. “We don’t think that will happen, especially because of the funding that we’re putting on the table,” Mr Watt said. The package will include funding for cold storage options and expansion of lines at processing facilities as well as funding to support the mental health of farmers and rural communities. It also allocates $27m to increase demand domestically and internationally for WA sheep-meat products, such as more funding for Austrade, market and consumer studies and forging better business relationships. There will also be $11m set aside to implement the phase out — including stock takes to track progress — and $2.6m to improve animal welfare before 2028. A “transition advocate” role will be established at a cost of $1.1m, but the Government has not announced who will get the job. The Government is not introducing caps or quotas ahead of May 2028 and will not end live cattle exports or sheep exports by air. The live sheep trade was worth $77m in 2022-23, down from $415m a decade prior, and accounts for 5.4 per cent of the WA industry. The industry employs about 3000 people across the supply chain, with 80 per cent of those jobs in WA. Mr Littleproud condemned Minister Watt — who announced the phaseout timeline in the Perth CBD — for not having the “courage” to face farmers, and said it would lead to the deaths of thousands of sheep as other countries, with lower animal welfare standards, filled the gap left by Australia. WA Nationals leader Shane Love blasted the decision as “gutless” and said it was “a very black day for the West Australian sheep industry”. The opposition leader agreed the assistance package was insufficient, saying there was nowhere near enough to establish abattoirs that would be needed to process meat in WA. “It will drive people out of the industry,” Mr Love said. “That will have a cost of living impact on all West Australian households because we could well end up in a situation where lamb will be imported into WA. And that would be a ridiculous situation.” WA Liberal MLC Steve Martin said the decision was a “slap in the face” to farming families and was made to grab votes in inner-Sydney and Melbourne.