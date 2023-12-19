Former live exporter Wellard will pay $23 million to settle a class action related to the company’s disastrous 2015 share market float. The action, which was financed by a litigation funder, alleged the company kept investors in the dark about weakening trading conditions that saw Wellard downgrade its prospectus forecasts an extraodinary four times during its first eight months on the Australian Securities Exchange. The settlement excludes any admission of liability by Wellard and remains subject to the approval of the Federal Court. The bill will be picked up by the company’s insurers, which have directed Wellard’s legal response since the lawsuit was launched in March 2020. “We are pleased that this matter has been resolved, so we can focus on the operations of the business,” Wellard executive chairman John Klepec said. “The settlement will not impact the company’s cashflow,” he said. Wellard stands as one of WA’s worst floats in recent memory. Led by UBS and Deutsche Bank, the Fremantle-based group raised $289.9m at $1.39 a share in December 2015, offering investors the chance to get in on what they promoted as a well-run, long-standing business with solid financial numbers. However, high domestic cattle prices were already hurting industry margins when the company floated with a market capitalisation of more than $550m. Just two months after the listing, Wellard cut its expected annual profit to $42.5m from the $46.4m forecast in its November 2015 prospectus. In June 10, 2016, the forecast was further cut to between $23.5m and $30m. Remarkably, six days later, it was reduced again to the bottom of that range. Two months later, it was revised a fourth time to $14m to $15m. The class action, run by Quinn Emanuel Lawyers, alleged that investors who bought stock in Wellard from its float through to the announcement of a $14.8m profit on August 31, 2016, suffered financial loss because of the company’s failure to disclose material information affecting the share price. The company has since stepped back from direct involvement in live export and now charters out carriers to exporters. Wellard shares lost 9 per cent on Tuesday to trade at just 4¢ as at 10.50am, capitaling the group at only $21.5m.