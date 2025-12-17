The future of the much-loved Kojonup District High School farm program has been secured, with a six-month search for a manager coming to an end right before the bell. The farm school, which has been running for 70 years, offers students the chance to learn about agriculture including cropping, shearing and livestock. It also offers Year 9 students the chance to secure a Certificate I in Agriculture, and a Certificate Two in Conservation and Environment Management for Year 10s. But without someone in the farm manager role, the program faced significant changes to its agricultural program available for students in kindergarten to Year 10. Former students Paula Hardingham and Claire Leusciatti said attending the school farm gave them exposure to rural life and bolstered their appreciation of agriculture. “You are exposed to watching chickens grow up, and running a vegetable garden,” Ms Hardingham said. “The school farm offers kids . . . the chance to be exposed to something outdoors.” A WA Department of Education spokeswoman confirmed the school had recently appointed a new farm manager, who would start in the role “as normal” next year. Former teacher Jen Egerton-Warburton said the school offered an outside learning experience — rather than just in the classroom. The school farm is supported by the Farm Advisory Committee made up of members of the local farming community and features a fully-functioning classroom. Agricultural facilities include a shearing shed, orchards, vegetable gardens, aquaponics and student-maintained Indigenous gardens. The farm program includes sheep, cropping for feed, and chickens, with students involved in animal care and learning skills in a basic workshop. School farm teacher Mel Shepard told ABC Great Southern earlier this month that shutting the program would have been “deeply upsetting” for the community, with students looking forward to visiting the farm each week. The farm manager is responsible for looking after the farm’s animals, including chickens, sheep and cattle and helping to co-ordinate practical tasks and activities for students across all age groups.