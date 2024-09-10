Draped in a “Keep the Sheep” scarf, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has told a major farming rally in Canberra that “we have your backs” and the Coalition will repeal the live export ban if it wins the next Federal election.

Flanked on-stage by their Coalition colleagues, Mr Dutton and Nationals leaders David Littleproud addressed a crowd of at least 1000 people who converged on Parliament House to vent their fury at the Federal Government’s agriculture agenda.

“We have your backs and we’ve committed to the industry,” Mr Dutton said.

“We want to make sure there’s a bright future for you, for your kids and for your grandkids.”

Mr Dutton said the Federal Government’s policies were causing uncertainty to ripple through the agriculture and mining sector, undermining Australia’s international reputation.

“At the moment, there are people around the world in these markets who are looking to the Albanese Government, and all they see is great uncertainty,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with the National Farmers’ Federation on Tuesday morning but did not attend the rally, nor did Agriculture Minister Julie Collins or any Labor MP.

Mr Dutton said Mr Albanese should have fronted up to explain the Government’s decision to shut down the live sheep trade by 2028, which he described as a “terrible mistake”.

“Why would you say to the farmers of Western Australia that you have no future?” Mr Dutton said, to cries of “shame” from the crowd.

Mr Littleproud promised his first act as agriculture minister would be to introduce legislation to repeal the ban, while his first overseas trips would be to Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan — all countries that import live sheep from Australia.

The protest — organised by the WA-based Keep the Sheep campaign — was being billed as the first of its kind in 40 years as some of the nation’s largest agriculture bodies united against the Federal Government.

The farmers’ long list of grievances includes water buybacks and the acquisition of land to build new transmission lines for renewable energy projects.

Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of farmers lined the overpass outside Parliament on Tuesday morning, waving posters that read “Keep the Sheep”, “No Farmers No Future No Food” and “You can’t eat red tape” as an estimated 60 trucks rolled through around 10.15 am local time.

In a statement on Monday, Ms Collins again defended Labor’s decision to end the live sheep export trade.

“The Government took this policy to the 2022 election, and we have gone about implementing it in a consultative manner to ensure certainty for the sector,” she said.

“The Government is committed to the sheep industry in Australia, and we remain confident that there is a strong future for the sheep industry and those associated with the sector.”

Ms Collins — who missed last week’s WA cabinet visit — plans to meet farmers when she travels to the State later this year.

