The Pastoralists and Graziers Association is “back in business” after creditors approved a rescue of the lobby group, five weeks after it was put into administration amid revelations of “financial misconduct”. PGA president Tony Seabrook confirmed that a meeting of creditors on Friday had backed a deed of company arrangement endorsed by administrators from RSM. “We’re back in business, and leaner and meaner than ever,” Mr Seabrook told The West Australian. “We’re back to doing all the things that we should be doing.” The PGA unravelled over Christmas after a $1 million-plus claim from the Australian Taxation Office for a long-running debt that was previously unknown to key officials. The group had simultaneously been scrutinising a long-term investment account thought to hold $2m. RSM’s administrators said last week they had investigated “the organisation’s financial irregularities” and passed on their findings to WA Police, with a request they undertake “further investigations as to whether there has been any criminal activity”. They said the DOCA would provide better outcomes than a liquidation for creditors, the PGA, and its members. The PGA’s troubles rocked the industry, sparking Hancock Prospecting chief Gina Rinehart to swiftly swing behind the organisation, which has long been housed at a Hancock building in West Perth.