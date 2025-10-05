The Cook Government has been urged to cough up more cash to subsidise the costs for families attending the Perth Royal Show, with crowd numbers reportedly down on previous years.

Attendance figures have not yet been released for this year’s show, which finished on Saturday, but some vendors have claimed sales were down and crowds noticeably thinner after adult tickets returned to full price.

Last year, when the Government slashed adult ticket prices in half — to $22 each — and provided free entry to children under 16, the show achieved its highest attendance since 2013, with more than 430,000 showgoers.

This year, while entry was half price for kids under 16 and free for children under four, adult tickets were $50.

Nationals MP and Opposition spokesman for agriculture and food Lachlan Hunter said he went to the show several times last week and noted that crowds appeared smaller than previous years.

He had also heard anecdotal reports from others who were heavily involved behind the scenes.

“We’re talking to people in industry and participants of the show, and it seems that numbers were down,” he said.

The Cook Government put $2.2 million towards reducing the cost for families attending the show this year, down from $5.2 million last year.

Mr Hunter said the Government could spend $217 million on a race track in Perth, give out free public transport over summer and free tickets to Perth Zoo for children, but could not provide more support to one of WA’s biggest events.

Camera Icon Harry, 4, on a tractor display during day three of the 2025 Perth Royal Show on Monday. Credit: Carwyn Monck / The West Australian

“It’s usually the only time that kids and people in metropolitan Perth will actually interact with any sort of agricultural or food producing industry, so it’s of enormous importance,” he said.

“We’re calling on the government to make an investment back into the Royal Agricultural Society of WA. It’s an easy way to ensure our State has a better connection with the bush.”

Merchandise vendor Roberto Vago, from Teddy & Co Funland, said his rental fees had more than doubled,from $4000 last year to more than $10,000 this year.

“Other vendors saw 20 to 30 per cent increases, some doubled, depending on the location and size of their shop,” he said. “Where we were, there definitely was less (foot) traffic.”

The Royal Agricultural Society of WA was tight-lipped when approached for comment yesterday.

The spokesperson referred to a response provided previously which said the show had received positive feedback from vendors and operators and it had seen a steady increase in entries after 5pm each day.

“This year’s Perth Royal Show has focused strongly on enhancing the patron experience, guided by feedback that 87 per cent of visitors believe agriculture should remain at the heart of the show,” the spokesperson said.

“Patrons also told us they wanted more agricultural education and a greater variety of food, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”