Another key executive has walked from the Forrest empire, with Harvest Road boss Paul Slaughter resigning from the diversified agricultural investments group. Mr Slaughter, who was previously chief of Mrs Mac’s Pies for almost six years, resigned from Harvest Road several weeks ago after almost three years in the role. News of his exit comes a day after Fortescue Metals Group shocked the market and investors with an announcement that chief executive Fiona Hick was leaving after less than six months. Harvest Road is part of the Forrests’ Tattarang family business empire and includes the Harvey Beef brand, WA’s biggest beef processor. Tattarang chief executive John Hartman thanked Mr Slaughter for his commitment to overseeing the growth of Harvest Road’s integrated beef supply chain and aquaculture business. “He has helped build our vision for Harvest Road to become a world leading food company, recognised for its leadership and contribution in animal welfare and environmental sustainability. That vision remains our focus,” Mr Hartman said in a statement. “We wish Paul all the very best for the future.”