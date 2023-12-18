Pilot Energy has lodged plans to build a $440 million solar farm near Three Springs. ASX-listed Pilot — which has a market capitalisation of $24m — has been working on a clean energy project in the Mid West hoping to produce 1.2 million tonnes of ammonia annually. The solar farm plans have been submitted to the Shire of Three Springs and will need approval through the Regional Joint Development Assessment Panel. The 376 megawatt project would be the largest solar farm on the State’s main grid, if it is built. An array of more than 600,000 solar panels would span about 530 hectares, according to the documents. Power would be transmitted about 100km west to a proposed ammonia project on the Mid West coast, according to Pilot. Pilot holds a 21 per cent interest in the Cliff Head oil field, which the company is proposing to convert to carbon capture and storage. The company raised $2.4m in November and signed a $3.5m convertible note deal last week. But Pilot’s annual report, also lodged Monday, warned of low cash reserves and high outflows. A series of major energy projects have headed to development assessment in recent months. Synergy’s $1.6b Collie battery was approved earlier in December, while Alinta Energy is proposing a $500m battery at Wagerup — which would be the company’s second at that location.