Regulators have started legal action against Western Power following an investigation into a February 2022 bushfire which affected 18,000 hectares of land. The State’s Building and Energy office said it would allege government-owned grid operator Western Power had breached electricity network safety regulations, following an investigation into the Wickepin-Narrogin bushfire. The regulator said it had laid charges in a statement late on Wednesday, with the case to appear in the Narrogin Magistrates Court next week. The bushfire started after Western Power’s line conductors clashed, causing an ignition of dry grass, Building and Energy said. Western Power had provided regulators with a plan to cut the risk of similar power line failures, which would be monitored closely. That was expected to be finalised by the end of 2023.