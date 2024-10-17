Federal regulators are investigating allegations by fruit processor SPC that Italian tinned tomato exporters are breaching competition laws.

And new documents released by the Anti-Dumping Commission point to the central role that retail majors Woolworths, Coles and upstart rival Aldi play in the transfer of low-priced product from Italy to Australia.

After months of privately examining SPC’s allegations of shrinking sales, Federal investigators on Thursday said it appeared that Italian goods had been dumped in Australia.

The Anti-Dumping Commission said it seemed Italian tomato products had obtained material price advantages over Australian rivals as the price of imported goods were cut in 2023 and 2024.

The Federal commission will step up its investigation into SPC’s allegations. These include allegations of the systemic cutting of prices of goods coming from Italy and that Australian companies had been hurt by the dumping of goods in Australia.

The revelations come after months of quiet claims by SPC about falls in the prices of tinned tomatoes being exported from Italy this decade.

SPC had warned that Woolworth, Coles and Aldi were key Australians players in the importation of Italian tomatoes.

SPC claimed in its Anti-Dumping Commission complaint that Italian company Mutti had enjoyed government subsidies and had expanded from being a major European player to big roles in Australia and the US.

The Australian cannery claimed it had been hurt by lower revenue, plus reduced investment and hours worked by staff. “SPC considers that it has experienced material injury,” it alleged in its complained.