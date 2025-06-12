A man allegedly armed with a stolen gun sent a Wheatbelt town into lockdown on Wednesday night before he was taken down in a dramatic arrest. The town of Ghooli — about 15km east of Southern Cross — was the scene of a major police operation following reports of a burglary at a property on Great Eastern Highway about 5.30pm on Wednesday. Dramatic air wing footage shows the moment the accused — a 31-year-old man from Carey Park — jumped a fence before he was arrested by police. Heavily armed police from the tactical response group, the regional operations group and local police rushed to the scene, and it was discovered that a firearm had been taken during the burglary. Residents in Ghooli were urged to stay indoors by police as they responded to the incident. Police later received reports that a gun had been fired in the area, allegedly by the same man. Footage taken from the police air wing shows the accused slowly riding a bicycle and walking down a major road after the alleged robbery. In an alleged attempt to avoid police, the man is seen launching himself over a fence and into bushland, but police almost instantly swarm him, arresting the 31-year-old and seizing the gun. “The allegedly stolen firearm was located and seized and investigations are ongoing,” a police spokesman said. He was later charged with home burglary, stealing, unlawfully possessing a firearm and a drug possession offence. Police also charged the accused over the alleged firing of the gun. “There are no reports of any injuries or damage to property, and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the police spokesman continued. The accused will front the Perth Magistrates Court on Friday. The police investigation is ongoing and anybody with information is asked to contact crime stoppers.