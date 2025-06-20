Australia’s biggest grains research organisation is expected to generate $1 billion in revenue next financial year, prompting calls for about $7 million of farmers’ levies to be redirected towards biosecurity each year. The Grains Research and Development Corporation will cement itself as Australia’s wealthiest agricultural research body in the 2025-26 financial year, with forecast revenue for 2025-26 of about $1 billion. The organisation is predominantly funded by farmers’ levies, with their input topped up by Federal Government contributions. Grain Producers Australia — a national farm advocacy group — has called for farmers to “temporarily” reallocate a 0.06 per cent of growers’ GRDC levies from the research and development corporation to Plant Health Australia. GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said analysis commissioned by the organisation three years ago revealed this would generate about $7 million per year, which could be redirected biosecurity. “Six million is a drop in the ocean compared to what is sitting there... what is the point in having all of that money sitting there, if we get hit by a serious plant pest,” he said. “There are about 1300 different plant pests, across the world, that can affect Australia’s 25 leviable crops.” “This is a starting point... we can look at where we can add value across the entire system. “We need to let growers decide how to allocate their levy rates and we can be more ambitious than investing it all in RD&E.” He said GPA’s policy group believed this was a “starting point”, with the organisation eager to see farmers levies spent in other ways — as well as research and development. Mr Bettles said GPA first floated the idea two years ago but the idea was derailed when the Federal Government announced its plans to unveil a biosecurity protection levy in May 2023, before it was axed in February this year due to a lack of support. He had GPA briefed former Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and the Department but the idea did not go further. “When we first started this conversation three years ago, GRDC’s levies were not as big as they are now,” Mr Bettles said. “We put someone with relevant expertise to conduct a review... to look at how much money was generated in levies and how some of that could be redirected towards biosecurity. “We wanted to find out whether levy rates were fit for purpose.. that was the number we came up with.” All Australian growers pay levies to GRDC of 0.9 per cent of the farm gate value of grain sold. The Federal Government then matches grower contributions up to 0.5 per cent of the three-year rolling average of the gross value of production. The funds are used to invest in rural research, development and extension projects for the grains industry, with excess levies often kept as reserves to cover poorer production years. Based on a $7 billion harvest, more than $70 million in levies would be collected by WA grain growers for that season alone. A GRDC spokeswoman said the organisation was in a “strong financial position, with just under $680m in reserves”. “GRDC currently has just over $500 million committed as part of its RD&E Plan 2023–28,” she said. “These investments are shaped by grower priorities and focused on delivering practical, on-farm impact. “GRDC must take a long-term view to ensure research continues to deliver value through all seasons and conditions.”