WA’s agriculture sector is set to benefit from the 2025-26 State Budget with a port expansion, new aerial strike teams, biosecurity, and boosting regional road safety on the governments agenda. Tabled in WA State Parliament on June 19 by Treasurer Rita Saffioti, regional WA will benefit from about $141 million of the annual budget. The Port of Albany received $11 million for the design and redevelopment Berth 1 and Berth 2 at the port to support an increased capacity for grain, fertiliser, and mineral sands exports. Planning and development work for upgrades at the Port of Albany were promised by the WA Labor Party in February prior to the State Election, when former Ports Minister David Michael said the expansion was “critical for the ongoing strength of our local industries and economy”. WA Ports Minister Stephen Dawson said the allocation of funding in the State Budget to upgrade and expand ports was integral as trade grows and new demands emerged. “The trade that occurs in our ports is integral not just to our State’s economy, but for our national economy,” he said. “Our ports handle more than half of Australia’s sea trade volume and facilitate more than $280 billion worth of trade each year. “Uniquely in Australia, our ports are owned and operated by the State Government. “We take pride in our role in funding the investments that benefit regional businesses as well as the overall interests of our communities.” Funding to support the Department of Fire and Emergency Services was announced as part of the Budget, including $7 million for two aerial strike teams to mitigate fire threats to crops during grain harvesting. On the same day the State Government announced the loss of the fight against the polyphagous shot-hole borer, and additional $63 million was allocated to additional resources to prevent and respond to biosecurity threats. WA’s regional roads have taken a $60.7 million slice of the $10.7 billion allocated to improving the state’s road safety, with Road Safety Minister Reece Whitby saying safety on regional roads in “incredibly important”. South Coast Highway will get a $25 million upgrade along the 20km stretch between Cheyne Road and Kojaneerup Road. A further $25 million will be used for the Northam-Pithara Road realignment that will also see the replacement of aged bridges. Coolgardie’s main street, Bayley Road, will be upgraded in $7.7 million works, and $3 million will be put to use to address access issues at Austin Lakes in South Yunderup.