A pan-genome has been specifically tailored for Australia chickpea varieties to improve desirable agronomic traits including yield, flowering time, acid soil tolerance, and drought tolerance.

The study has identified structural variations in genes that influence seed weight, disease and drought resistance, acid soil resistance, and flowering time.

The released research provides an opportunity to expand the genetic base of Australian chickpea varieties and support long-term production of the legume.

The analysis of the pan-genome was a collaboration between Chickpea Breeding Australia, Agriculture Victoria Research, WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the University of WA Institute of Agriculture, and BGI Research.

Chickpea Breeding Australia is a joint initiative between the Grains Research Development Commission and New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

It identified 34,345 gene families, which includes 13,986 dispensable families associated with key agronomic traits.

Camera Icon Australia is a major exporter of chickpeas globally. Credit: jackmac34 / Pixabay (user jackmac34)

CCFI director and Murdoch University professor Dr Rajeev Varshney said the pan-genome marks a “significant step” in safeguarding future chickpea production.

“That could mean varieties that are more drought-resilient and acid soil-tolerant in West Australia and nationally, and more resistant to diseases like ascochyta blight,” he said.

“We look forward to working with breeding organisations to get new and improved varieties into the hands of Australian farmers.”

GRDC senior manager for oilseeds and pulses Dr Francis Ogbonnaya said the collaboration between Australia’s leading chickpea researchers is exemplary.

“It is fantastic to see the country’s leading chickpea researchers unite to develop a significant genetic resource critical towards securing the future productivity and sustainability of chickpeas in increasingly challenging growing conditions,” he said.

“This landmark GRDC investment in the development of an Australian chickpea pan-genome represents a major leap forward in our understanding of chickpea genetics that underpins Australia’s unique growing conditions.

“By unlocking the genetic diversity within the crop, this research provides a powerful foundation for breeding chickpea varieties with improved drought resilience and abiotic stresses, directly addressing some of the most pressing challenges for Australian grain growers.”

Chickpea Breeding Australia chickpea breeder Dr Kirsty Hobson said Australia’s chickpea industry had continued to grow since the release of the first commercial variety in the 1970s, producing over 2MT last season.

“However, there are significant challenges, including changes in agricultural practices, shifts in market demands, soil constraints, and significant disease pressures,” she said.

“These findings fill in some much-needed knowledge gaps regarding the genetic makeup of Australian chickpea varieties, which will be essential for further improvement through identifying the genes responsible for yields, stress tolerance and disease resistance.”