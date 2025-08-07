Locally-grown Bravo apples have hit US grocery shelves for the first time, marking another milestone in the for the fruit branded as Soluna overseas.

The apples will begin to be stocked on shelves in August by US-based importer Oppy, with distribution to grow throughout key metropolitan areas across the United States next year.

The apples are WA-developed and grown in orchards across Australia, including in Donnybrook and Manjimup.

Bravo apples are characterised by their burgundy skin, sweet flavour, crunch, and extended shelf life.

Camera Icon Bravo Apples. Credit: Supplied

WA Farm Direct commercialisation manager Sean Engelbrecht said the importation of Soluna apples to the US was a “landmark opportunity” that also opens up avenues for other premium Australian apples.

“The US market has a sophisticated and competitive landscape, and we’re confident Soluna will stand out with its unique taste profile, premium branding, and eating quality,” he said.

“Soluna is more than just an apple — it’s the result of years of breeding, grower commitment, and a shared vision to deliver something special to the world.”

Bravo apples hit local WA supermarkets in May in juice form under the brand name Soluna.

In July, a biosecurity protocol, witnessed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese Premier Li Qiang, was signed to finalise a milestone trade market access deal to allow the export of Bravo apples to China.

The first shipment of apples to China is expected to occur in May next year.

Bravo apples have experienced export success in places like the Middle East, and exports to Singapore continuing to grow since the first shipment in 2017.

“We’re proud to bring the best of Australian produce to the US market and look forward to building strong partnerships in this exciting new chapter.”

Oppy executive director of apples, pears category development Piers Hanbury said the US-based importer was proud to partner with WA Farm Direct to provide a new variety of “standout” apples to US customers.