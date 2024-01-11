Milk brand Masters has stepped up its fight against its competition, taking to the streets of Perth to accuse rivals of “cow-fishing” consumers. “Cow-fishing” is a Masters-coined phrase as a milk equivalent of catfishing, where a false identity is assumed to trick people. Masters, owned by ASX-listed dairy giant Bega, is accusing local rivals Brownes Dairy and Harvey Fresh of misleading consumers that they are not Australian-owned. Harvey Fresh is owned by French group Lactalis, which in Australia also has the Oak and Ice Break flavoured milk brands, Vaalia yoghurt and Pauls milk, custard and cream. Balcatta-based Brownes Dairy, the largest processor in WA, is owned by Chinese company Shanghai Ground Food Tech. “I thought you were Australian-owned — turns out I am the only one of us who is,” reads the Masters message to “Mr Brownes and Mr Harvey” and emblazoned on billboards carted around Perth by truck. Other media messages are set to follow. “I can’t believe you cow-fished me.” The campaign is designed to support updated labels on Masters’ products. Its milk labels will now feature a yellow banner containing the words “Aussie owned, WA made”. “Of the three big WA milk players, we are the only Aussie-owned brand on the market, and it’s time everyone knew about it,” a Masters spokesperson said. Brownes Dairy was bought in late 2017 by its Chinese owners after a seven-year stint in the hands of private equity and nearly a decade in the portfolio of New Zealand giant Fonterra from the turn of the century. Lactalis has had control of Harvey Fresh since 2014 after its family sold them the business they founded in 1986. Bega snapped up a portfolio of brands, including Masters, in 2020 from Japanese company, Kirin. Masters, now 99 years old, was owned by Wesfarmers until being sold to National Foods in 1994.