Industry groups have welcomed China’s decision to remove tariffs on imports of Australian barley, saying it has the potential to rebuild a $1.2 billion annual trade flow. China’s Commerce Ministry on Friday said it had advised the nation’s Customs Tariff Commission to remove the 80 per cent duties on Australian barley imports on Saturday. China put tariffs and restrictions on $20b worth of Australian exports a year after the Morrison Government called for an international inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The WA farming community will be very pleased with the outcome. We were expecting it to drag on for sometime, it’s a bit unexpected but very welcomed,” WAFarmers chief executive Trevor Whittington said. “This should definitely flow through to a lift in barley prices, which have been struggling since the ban was imposed.” Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the outcome was a result of “prudent diplomacy” and acknowledged the government’s work. “The business sector looks forward to the removal of remaining trade impediments and continuing the process of normalising our trade relationship,” she said. “We must maintain an approach of principled realism. Trade between China and Australia is mutually beneficial, and business wishes to see Australia continue to benefit from the opportunities offered by the Chinese economy.” National Farmers’ Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said it welcomed the news, which would benefit about 23,000 Australian grain producers. “The Australian farming sector was always of the view there was no justification for these duties and that it was in both countries’ best interest for all trade impediments to be removed,” he said. “Today’s announcement is a positive outcome and another step in the right direction to resuming full trade with an important market for Australian agriculture.” GrainGrowers chair Rhys Turton said China was a valued market for Australian grain, accounting for 60 to 70 per cent of its barley exports. “Since the imposition of the duties, we have worked closely with industry and government to resolve the situation, which is estimated to have cost some $2.5b over a five-year period,” he said. Mr Turton said Australian barley growers are relieved the situation has been resolved. “Thankfully, we now have a trading environment that allows us to get on with the business of producing high-quality products that meet the needs of our Chinese trading partners,” he said. Grain Producers Australia chair Barry Large said removal of the tariffs represented a great win for Chinese consumers and industry, as well as a positive development for Australian grain producers and exporters. “This resolution will allow Australian producers to re-commence selling and exporting our high-quality barley to China again,” he said. “While other exports markets have purchased Australian barley over the past two years, and trade for other important Australian grains such as wheat have continued with China, growers will look forward to the added opportunity this re-opening of the barley trade delivers.”