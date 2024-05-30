The beef industry has broadly welcomed the removal of an export ban imposed by China on five meat processing facilities, reopening the door to a trade route that’s been closed for four years. The Federal Government confirmed on Thursday that the bans would be lifted with immediate effect, leaving two facilities with an export ban still in place. China slugged a raft of Australian export industries including wine, barley and lobster amid a souring of relations in 2020. Queensland’s Kilcoy Pastoral Company, Meramist and Dinmore were among those cleared to export again, as well as the Northern Cooperative Meat Company in New South Wales and Beef City, owned by Brazilian processing giant JBS Foods Australia. Meramist managing director Mike Eathorne said it was “excellent news” that the ban had been lifted, but would “see what happens” in terms of how the new trade avenue goes from here. “Technically China’s open to us from today. We’ll just see what happens,” Mr Eathorne said. The release on beef comes about two months after crippling tariffs on wine exports were lifted. While the route was closed many growers looked to secure other trade routes but were generally cautious about re-entering a market that had been closed to them for so long. A statement provided to east coast media from JBS said it was “pleased to be advised” that the trade suspensions had been lifted and “extended their gratitude” to the Australian Government. Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive Patrick Hutchinson said it was a “fantastic result”. “As a matter of priority, we will continue working with the Federal Government and China on not only having the remaining two exporters’ suspensions lifted, but also restarting the new opportunities for other Australian red meat businesses who have been waiting for access to the Chinese Market,” he said. A statement from Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Trade Minister Don Farrell and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the impediments set by China had cost $20.6 billion in exports. “We continue to press China to remove the remaining trade impediments, including for Australia’s rock lobster industry,” they said. “The progress so far affirms the calm and consistent approach taken by the Albanese Labor Government.” Cattle Australia acting chief executive Ivar Bisseling said it had been a “long haul” and that their job wasn’t done yet. “This step by China to reinstate these facilities is a great outcome for the processing companies involved, the beef producers and lot feeders who supply them, and the entire Australian red meat supply chain.”