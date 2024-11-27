Aboriginal pastoralists and beef industry representatives from the Kimberley had a chance to better understand the local beef supply chain as part of a tour across southern WA. The beef supply chain tour, supported by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Wunan Foundation, saw 12 pastoralists from six pastoral stations visit the Muchea Livestock Centre, the Harvey Beef abattoir, and the Harvest Road feedlot. Tour participants also explored the sustainable Innovative Food Technologies Centre in the Peel region, where food companies research and develop new products. DPIRD Aboriginal Economic Development manager Melissa Hartmann said the experience offered participants greater exposure to the local cattle supply chain. “There is growing involvement of Aboriginal businesses in producing beef, including running pastoral cattle and preparing cattle for market through backgrounding,” she said. “This tour offers an excellent way to get an in-person look at a range of post-farm-gate marketing opportunities for cattle.” Noongar Land Enterprise Group corporation chair Madeline Anderson agreed the tour was beneficial for participants in getting a better understanding for the industry. “After eight years of collaborating with DPIRD and establishing a high-quality grazing program, our focus is to care for country and diversify income to go back into our communities,” she said.