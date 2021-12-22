Beyond the Saleyards — Buyers hold firm on WA markets

WA sheep and lamb markets remained stable over the past week, with buyers holding firm on current bids.

New-season lambs continue to be bid on strongly at 800¢, and mutton at 600¢.

Prices on the east coast were also stable.

There are still multiple buyers bidding above 880¢ for new-season lambs.

The cooler weather has meant the spring flush has taken longer to arrive this year, which has limited the supply into processors somewhat and supported the market. The wool market closed last week higher again, with the EMI up 14¢ to 1360¢.

The market fundamentals were good, but currency also played a significant role.

Goat prices had another strong week.

More buyers are joining the market with bids from 1050¢ over the hook and 430¢ liveweight across the Eastern States.

In WA, Beaufort River Meats continues to bid strongly at 980¢ OTH.

Cattle markets continue to surge higher.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has again broken records, and buyers continue to increase their OTH bids to try to find stock.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: MSA: steers 800¢, heifers 795¢. Cows 775¢. Jap Ox: steers 800¢, Bulls 600¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 610¢, Black Angus British X: 590¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 380¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 375¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢, Black Angus; 620¢.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online at www.livestockpricing. com.au.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.