Nationals leader David Littleproud has been appointed Federal shadow minister for agriculture.

The new shadow cabinet, headed by Liberal Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, was unveiled on Wednesday after a short split of the Coalition partners — the Liberals and Nationals — the week before.

Newly-elected member for Gunnedah Jamie Chaffey will serve as assistant shadow minister for agriculture.

Queensland member Angie Bell was named shadow environment minister, and New South Wales Senator Ross Cadell has been appointed shadow minister for water and emergency management.

Camera Icon National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke. Credit: Supplied / National Farmers’ Federation

New South Wales member Kevin Hogan will continue in his role as shadow trade minister.

NFF president David Jochinke said he was looking forward to working with the Government and Coalition representing Australian farmers and regional communities.

“As always we will work closely with the Federal Government, Opposition and crossbench to make sure farmers are at the heart of policy discussions,” he said.

“We’ll continue to progress the goals of our members, farmers and regional communities.

“NFF is intent on reaching our 2030 Roadmap goal of turning Australian agriculture into a $100 billion industry.

“This vision has had strong bipartisan support since its inception, and we look forward to working with elected members of all stripes to reach that goal.”

Ms Ley said during her press conference with Mr Littleproud the shadow cabinet and ministry was a diverse team from different backgrounds and occupations.

“Our team is one of strivers and optimists, of innovators and entrepreneurs, of leaders and listeners,” she said.

“Our team includes voices from the city to the bush.

“It includes farmers and public servants — people who went to university and those who got a trade.”