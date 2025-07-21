National Farm Safety Week is under way, carrying a powerful message for farmers and rural workers about the critical importance of safety on the job. This year’s theme, “Second Chances — Who Knows How Many You’ll Get?”, highlights the many near-misses that occur daily on farms and urges workers to learn from these close calls to prevent future tragedies. Led by Farmsafe Australia, the campaign calls on all those working on farms to not just move on after a near miss, but to reflect, share their experiences safely, and use these moments to protect themselves and others. The campaign arrives in the wake of a grim year for Australian agriculture. The recently released 2025 Safer Farms Report shows a worrying increase in on-farm fatalities, with 72 lives lost and 133 serious injuries recorded in 2024 alone — the highest number of farm deaths in over two decades. In Western Australia, five people died in farm-related incidents last year, contributing to a nationwide surge in fatalities. NSW recorded the most deaths with 19, followed closely by Queensland (18), Victoria (10), Western Australia (5), South Australia (2), Tasmania (2), and the Northern Territory (1). The report also revealed a shift in the leading cause of deaths: side-by-side vehicles overtook quad bikes and tractors for the first time, accounting for 14 fatalities — more than triple the number reported in 2023. More than 87 per cent of fatalities were male, and over 63 per cent were aged 45 or older. Alarmingly, children under 15 were involved in 11 per cent of fatal incidents. While fatalities have surged, serious injuries including amputations, fractures, and hospitalisations also remained stubbornly high, with more than 130 severe incidents reported in 2024. Farmsafe Australia chair Felicity Richards said farm safety was not just about preventing worst-case scenarios, but recognising the warning signs before they escalate. “So many incidents are preceded by a ‘close call’ — a moment when we got lucky,” she said. “But unless we talk about what almost happened and what we did differently afterwards, we’re missing one of the most powerful tools to change behaviour.” She said the campaign recognised that many farmers processed these experiences quietly. “But when we’re ready, talking about what nearly went wrong helps normalise safer decision-making — not from a place of blame but from care,” Ms Richards said. The campaign features real stories from farmers nationwide who have turned near misses into positive changes that improve the safety of their families, workers, and communities. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins emphasized the human cost behind the statistics. “Agriculture, fisheries, and forestry have the highest rate of workplace fatalities per worker compared to any other industry in Australia,” she said. “These are not just numbers. It’s someone’s parent, partner, or child who never came home.” She encouraged all farmers and workers to use this Farm Safety Week to reflect, prioritise safety, and take simple steps to protect themselves and those around them. This week, organisations across Australia are hosting workshops, demonstrations, and awareness events focused on safe machinery operation, chemical handling, emergency response, and mental health support. To learn more, visit www.farmsafe.org.au.