WA markets gained some support during the last week, with Beaufort River Meats boosting its lamb prices to match the top bid of 720¢ for new-season lambs.

In addition to this, V&V Walsh released its guaranteed minimum forward schedules, starting with an April price of 760¢ and working up to 820¢ in July for crossbred and grain-assisted Merino lambs.

Restockers have also increased their bids following the rain, with some now bidding 340¢ on farm.

On the east coast, lamb prices were stable, but hogget and mutton prices jumped sharply.

Mutton is now near 700¢/kg HSCW and hoggets are above 700¢.

Crossbred lambs eased a touch but are still around 800¢, and Merinos are sitting at a 20¢ discount.

The wool market closed the week up 4¢ to 1310¢/kg with 9.3 per cent passed in.

Goat markets were flat. There has been a lot of nanny goats bought on the east coast at 400¢ or better.

With a kidding rate of well above two a year, there is going to be a big flood of goats in the medium term, which makes the 1000¢/kg HSCW price hard to see as sustainable long term.

The east coast cattle markets continued to show signs of weakness, with Queensland and NSW processors and feedlots lowering prices by 5-10¢.

In WA, the market remains well bid around 450¢ for feeder steers. In general, however, the market is trading slightly higher than this.

Export markets were also active.

Northern markets continue to see prices in the 380-400¢ region for steers and 360¢ region for heifers. Cows are about 280¢.

Processor and feedlot market bids on Tuesday (¢/kg or $/head):

WA restockers: Angus/Murray Grey milk tooth feeder cattle-steers 450¢, heifers 420¢. Contact LIVEstock Pricing for details.

East coast processor prices: 100 day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grassfed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

QLD feedlots: Black Angus: 490¢, Black Angus British X: 480¢, Wagyu X Angus: 655¢

QLD export orders: Feeder steers 415¢, slaughter steers 380¢. Feeder bulls 380¢ heifers 360¢, cows 280¢

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425c¢ British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Rob Kelly is the Founder and Managing Director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.