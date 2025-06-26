A nearly $6 million legal stoush over a payment schedule dispute between Western Australia’s biggest grain handler and a New South Wales-based railway infrastructure company will be battled out in the Supreme Court in July. The initial lawsuit filed by Martinus Rail in December last year, and the counterclaim by Co-operative Bulk Handling, was set to be heard in a single civil trial on July 3, but was split following a hearing on June 23. The $5.97 million statutory debt CBH is claimed to be owed by Martinus Rail, will be fought over at the July trial in the Supreme Court the counterclaim heads to trial prior to Martinus Rail’s initial lawsuit. The validity of a payment schedule will be debated during the trial whether it breached the contract between the two parties, and will determine which party owes the other any monies. Martinus Rail sued CBH last year for damages for breach of contract in relation to the construction of a rail siding project in Broomehill in the Great Southern, claiming it was owed $22.7 million in statutory debt. Months later CBH in turn filed their own lawsuit against Martinus Rail claiming $5.97 million in owing payments by October 22, 2024. The WA grain handler claimed it was owed a $5.97 million statutory debt by Martinus Rail, who allegedly failed to provide a valid note for the amount owed. CBH further claims the amount owed by Martinus Rail has not been paid since the October 2024 deadline. Barrister Scott Robertson for Martinus Rail said the dispute between the companies was headed for a “big ugly building dispute” if the two claims were heard together and would infringe on Martinus Rail’s rights under the Security and Related Activities (Control) Act. He said the failure to separate the two claims would result in the denial of Martinus Rail’s day in court, and said proceedings could draw out over two or three years. Mr Robertson said CBH’s payment schedule — a “piece of paper” — did not meet the legal characterisation because it did not meet an assessment in accordance with the contract regarding the Broomehill site prior to legal actions. He said if it was determined the piece of paper was issued incorrectly it amounted to a breach of contract by CBH. Barrister Julie Taylor said CBH would seek a stay of making a $17 million payment to Martinus Rail and requested the counterclaim be listed for a future hearing. Ms Taylor said the contract amount to be paid to Martinus Rail was $28 million, and that $38.4 million has been paid to the railway infrastructure company to date. She said that if Martinus is successful in receiving payment as a result of the court proceedings that figure will jump to $59 million. Supreme Court Justice Terence Palmer ordered the initial claim by CBH against Martinus Rail proceed to trial on July 3, but listed the counterclaim by Martinus Rail for directions on July 31. Martinus Rail and Aerison were awarded contracts for works at the Broomehill rapid rail and outloading project that would add almost 100,000t to the site’s monthly export capacity. The Broomehill works formed part of a $400 million upgrade to WA’s grain on rail network announced in May 2023, with the cash boost funded by $160m from the Federal Government, $40m from the State, and $200m from CBH Group. CBH’s $200m contribution was used to build rapid rail loading infrastructure at the 11 sites to speed up how fast grain can be loaded into trains, in turn speeding up how quickly grain can get from its upcountry sites to port. Broomehill was one of those 11 sites, with work breaking ground in May 2023 and wrapping up in February 2025. CBH and Martinus Rail have been contacted for comment.