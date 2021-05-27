Beyond the Saleyards — Sheep and lamb demand strong

WA sheep and lamb prices were well supported last week with WA Meat Marketing Co-operative increasing its bids by 20¢.

This adds more support to the lamb market at 760¢ for XB lambs, and sees mutton prices pushing towards new highs of 640¢ for public bids.

On the east coast, traditional market bids remain at 740¢ in South Australia and 760¢ in NSW and Victoria for XB and Dorper lambs and a 20¢ discount for Merino lambs.

Mutton is bid at 680¢.

In addition to the “traditional” prices, Gundagai Lamb in NSW has released a world-first grid offering prices based on Lean Meat Yield and Intramuscular Fat.

Many believe these two quality traits will become the standard for HSCW prices as the characteristics provide a better indication of eating quality and therefore price.

The average price on the LMYIMF grid is about 750¢/kg but the additional information producers receive about the quality of their lambs is a significant benefit for those looking to improve the quality of the livestock they produce.

The wool market clawed back some of the losses of the previous few weeks, with the EMI finishing 9¢ higher at 1315¢.

OTH goat markets remained flat last week at 940¢ in South Australia, 960¢ in NSW and 1000¢ in Queensland. East coast depot prices remain at or above 400¢ for mixed sex mobs.

Direct-to-processor cattle markets pushed higher again last week by another 10¢.

Export markets have been active with multiple northern orders at 360¢ for steers and bulls, and 290¢ for cows.

East coast processor prices: 100-day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass-fed: steers 695c, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 510¢, Black Angus British X: 500¢, Wagyu X Angus: POA.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 360¢, slaughter steers 360¢. Feeder bulls 360¢, heifers 340¢, cows 290¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Full price grids and details for all these orders are available in the LIVEstock Pricing app and online.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.