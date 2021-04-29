Beyond the Saleyards — Sheep markets well supported

WA direct-to-end-user sheep markets were well supported last week with several buyers increasing their lamb bids to 760¢, just under the current top bid of 780¢.

Sheep prices were unchanged with most buyers bidding 620-630¢.

In the saleyards, prices for feeder lambs were stronger but heavier lambs saw a drop in prices.

Sheep values were firmer in the yards from the previous week.

Wool prices finished the week stronger with the EMI up 21¢ to 1312¢. Superfine wool in particular showed a good increase in demand.

Goat markets were flat again.

East coast depots remain around 400¢, butchers around 1000¢ and processors at about 880¢ for carcasses weighing more than 6kg.

In WA, Beaufort River Meats is currently bidding 720¢. Direct cattle markets were flat on the east coast last week. MSA steer bids started at 660¢ and increased, while cows are bidding at more than 580¢ and bulls at about 470¢.

Feedlots are bidding 490-500¢ for Black Angus cross cattle. Lastly, northern exporters are continuing to bid around 400¢ for Brahman steers and 20¢ less for heifers.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

WA restockers: Angus/Murray Grey milk tooth feeder cattle — steers 480¢, heifers 450¢.

East coast processor prices: 100 day grain fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 500¢, Black Angus British X: 490¢, Wagyu X Angus: 665¢.

Queensland export orders: Feeder steers 400¢, slaughter steers 380¢. Feeder bulls 370¢, heifers 360¢, cows 300¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000-$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1300.

Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of LIVEstock Pricing, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.