Beyond the Saleyards: Sheep and lamb supply tightens

Western Australia’s sheep and lamb supply is shaping up to be tighter than normal heading into a late seasonal summer ahead of a potential early autumn. This seasonal prediction is based on analysis of processing trends during the past five years. Rather than looking at raw slaughter numbers, the analysis has examined seasonal kill patterns as a share of the annual total. This provides a clearer indication of the underlying supply conditions. For lambs, long-term data shows about 25 per cent of the annual kill typically occurs between February and April. In recent seasons, that share has eased to about 22 to 24 per cent, reflecting both a smaller breeding base and a higher proportion of lambs being turned off earlier in the season. The July to November period, which historically accounts for about 35 per cent of annual lamb slaughter, lifted to about 40 per cent in both 2024 and 2025, driven by strong prices and favourable seasonal conditions. As a result, lamb availability through the February to April period is expected to sit below long-term averages with Statewide throughput projected at about 600,000 head. While not critically tight, supply is leaner than is typically seen for early autumn. The mutton outlook is more pronounced, with seasonal kill patterns pointing to a materially reduced adult sheep population following recent heavy liquidation, supporting firmer market conditions across the State.