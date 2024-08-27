Gnowangerup farmer Bill O’Keeffe is the new chairman of WA’s biggest sheep meat processing company, the WA Meat Marketing Co-operative. Mr O’Keeffe, who farms Merino sheep with his family, has been on the WAMMCO board since 2018, when he was elected unopposed and took over from Kelly Manton Pearce, who retired after four years on the board. Mr O’Keeffe’s appointment comes after the death of immediate past chair Craig Heggaton, a qualified veterinarian and Kojonup farmer, who was first appointed WAMMCO chair in 2015. Dr Heggaton was serving his third four-year term after being re-elected unopposed at the co-operative’s annual general meeting in Katanning in October 2021. Speaking on the ABC WA Country Hour, Mr O’Keeffe said it was Dr Heggaton who had encouraged him to become a part of the WAMMCO in the first place. “He (Dr Heggaton) was a larger then life character, and just had enormous enthusiasm for everything he was doing, and probably more so, he had enthusiasm for what everybody else was doing,” he said. Mr O’Keeffe said he had some “trepidation” about his new role but overall he was excited to be part of the journey going forward. “I think we’ve got a really good business and it’s really exceptionally well-run, and there’s a good team around the table.”