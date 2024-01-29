Greater volumes of premium WA beef and sheepmeat will soon be bound for China under a new $40 million partnership between one of the State’s biggest livestock processors and a major Chinese supplier.

V&V Walsh announced the landmark deal on Monday after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nanjing-based High Hope Group, a division of Jiangsu SOHO Holdings Group Co Ltd.

The MOU was designed to increase the supply of high quality WA grainfed cattle, as well as WA lamb and mutton.

It provides V&V Walsh — one of WA’s biggest lamb and beef exporters — with access to High Hope’s major cold store and logistics network, as well as the group’s five star Jinling Hotel Chain.

The chain comprises 118 luxury hotels and resorts across China including the Jinling Hotel Asia Pacific Tower, the largest luxury hotel complex in China’s Jiangsu province.

Under the MOU, V&V Walsh will supply High Hope with 150 to 200 grainfed beef carcases a day “on a regular basis”, a V&V Walsh spokesman said.

“Pure-bred Angus steers are already on feed at two WA feedlots for the first consignments,” the spokesman said.

“Importantly, High Hope is taking every single cut from the carcases processed at V&V Walsh.”

V&V Walsh general manager Brent Dancer said the regular forward looking orders would enable feedlot suppliers to plan their feed programs with confidence.

Camera Icon V&V Walsh general manager Brent Dancer. Credit: LinkedIn

Mr Dancer, who travelled to China to sign the MOU, said it was the culmination of a developing relationship with High Hope.

“High Hope has extensive business interests throughout China, and in particular the Jiangsu Province, and they are extremely committed to making our partnership work,” he said.

“The High Hope team undertook significant testing of our products before committing to the MOU, so I have every confidence that the MOU will provide a large boost for premium WA beef, and new opportunities for our mutton and lamb.”

The signing ceremony was held in conjunction with a gala dinner attended by more than 120 industry dignitaries including key chefs and managers from the JinLing Hotel chain.

The dinner showcased some of Australia’s best fresh produce including V&V Walsh’s beef and lamb, as well as abalone, fish and tiger prawns.

V&V Walsh includes the Amelia Park Lamb and Beef brand and also runs one of Australia’s biggest meat processing plants at Bunbury.

Parent company Craig Mostyn Group bought 50 per cent of V&V Walsh in 2017, before purchasing the final half in mid-2022.

The merger brought together both entities into one company operating multiple facilities, creating one of WA’s largest agribusinesses.