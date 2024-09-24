The farming industry has welcomed Cattle Australia’s definition for deforestation, revealed in the peak body’s newly-launched Land Management Commitment strategic policy. The strategic policy, announced September 16, has defined deforestation as “the illegal clearing of trees on land, used for agricultural and non-agricultural purposes, that violates vegetation management laws and where trees exceed forest thresholds”. The announcement comes amid looming laws in which all EU companies will be barred from importing beef products from properties where deforestation has occurred over the past four years. These laws, set to take affect from 2025, have sparked concerns that broad international regulations will not “suit” how Australian beef producers use agricultural land. CA CEO Chris Parker said the new strategic policy would provide a “clear pathway” to deliver sustainable beef products to both domestic and international customers. “In a modern global context where Australia is a key player in the global beef trade, exporting over $10 billion annually, the alignment of Australian definitions with global definitions to ensure equivalency is crucial,” Dr Parker said. “Globally, there is clear recognition of the importance of food production, and Australian definitions enable us to demonstrate the Australian regional context and the land management practices vital to maintaining food production, healthy landscapes and biodiversity.” National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke welcomed the announcement of the strategic policy and congratulated CA for its leadership in environmental conservation. “With major customers such as the EU and Australian supermarkets moving to safeguard against ‘deforestation’ in their supply chains, it’s critical we have a commonly understood definition that is grounded in the practical realities of managing Australia’s unique landscape,” Mr Jochinke said. However, environmental groups such as the Australian Conservation Foundation, which have previously voiced their opposition against the creation of the strategic policy, were not happy with the new proposed definition for deforestation. ACF business and biodiversity lead Nathaniel Pelle said CA’s definition would create “financial risk” for the beef industry as it would endanger Australia’s food security. “Cattle Australia’s proposed definition doesn’t align with international frameworks and would leave the industry, or any business that adopts it, open to charges of greenwashing or having their targets ruled invalid,” he said. “What would create certainty for beef producers is a definition that is globally accepted, not an Australia-only version. “Our food systems rely on the health of the natural world. Not acting to end deforestation has consequences for farmers, shareholders, nature and ultimately our food security.” However, Mr Jochinke labelled the ACF’s opposition to CA’s land management plans as “less constructive”. “Both organisations (ACF and Greenpeace) continue to peddle an outdated ‘lock it up and leave’ approach which has proven time and again to be ecologically devastating,” he said. “Attempts by these environment groups to bully and coerce Australian companies into banning sustainable farming practices are shameful and deserve to be called out.”