WA’s lamb market has done it again, reaching new heights in a booming winter sale season with prices soaring to $330 per head at Muchea Livestock Centre. It was a pen of heavy crossbred lambs auctioneered by Elders that set the new record at Muchea’s weekly sheep sale on Tuesday, July 29, up on the $320 per head sold at the Katanning Regional Saleyards six days prior. The lambs were sold by the Brown family of Northam and bought by Bunbury processor V&V Walsh in a bid to try and meet surging demand for WA lamb. Elders auctioneer Jay MacDonald was one of the auctioneers at the record-breaking sale, saying it was positive news for the State’s sheep industry. “We don’t stand up here and expect to set a new record… but it is nice to be the one to do it,” he said. “Week-on-week we have seen a dearer trend... there have been a few weeks where it has levelled out and the next week.” Tight supply and strong demand have kept prices strong in recent weeks, with fewer lambs available as processors reduce breeding flocks. V&V Walsh livestock buyer Paul Gault said it was a competitive time of year for the State’s processors as they scrambled to source enough lambs to keep up with demand. “It is nice to see people get a bit of reward for their efforts,” he said. “Numbers and supply are a bit tight at this time of year and we are a bit hand-to-mouth at the moment, so we are trying to keep the abattoir running. WA Meat Industry Authority chief executive I-Lyn Loo said it was a delicate balance between supply and demand, with the “balance currently in the favour of the producer”. “It would be really good for industry if prices stay this way… especially given the season they had before, it was really tough for them (farmers),” she said. “It is really good to see farmers are being rewarded for their work.” Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Mark Warren said producers were looking for “well-quality, finished lambs” and at this time of year, there “weren’t many around”. The record comes after Katanning’s prices surged six times in a week, reaching a high of $320 per head at the weekly Wednesday sale on July 23. Prices softened by $1 per head to reach a top of $319 per head at the most recent sale on July 30, with the top price of pen of heavy crossbred lambs sold by Westcoast Wool and Livestock for Boyup Brook farmer Justin Corker. “I knew they would make good money… so we will sell the sheep while the prices are there,” Mr Corker said. Australia’s national lamb price record has been shattered at least eight times so far this year, underscoring intense competition driven by drought, floods, and booming export demand.