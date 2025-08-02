Wheatbelt grain farmer Stuart McAlpine has been named a finalist for the Bob Hawke Landcare Award for his pioneership in sustainable farming. The Buntine farmer runs a cropping and cattle enterprise across 4000ha of arable land on his 5000ha property. A fourth-generation farmer, Mr McAlpine has been farming since 1981 when he left school, taking over from his father when he was had diagnosed with leukaemia. “He started farming when I was at school and about 14, so I made the decision to go farming then and I’ve never regretted it,” he said. “I got to work with dad for a while — he never really got rid of the leukaemia, but he fought it for more than 20 years.” Mr McAlpine credits his interest in land care and sustainable farming to his parents, who both had a strong interest in the practice. “Both mum and dad had a strong interest in land care and we’ve got a lot of native vegetation on the farm, and had a strong interest in planting trees and looking after the soil,” he said. “That was sort of instilled in me when I was young.” He said his journey in farming has been one of “learning and discovery” as he experienced severe droughts in the 2000s and experimented with sustainable practices. Mr McApline was recognised as the WA No-till Farmer of the Year in 1991. The Bob Hawke Landcare Award, dedicated to the former Prime Minister, is a national honour that celebrates land care and excellence in sustainable agriculture, and recognises the championing of land care and inspiring action by an individual, group, or organisation. In 1997, Mr McAlpine co-founded The Liebe Group to encourage collaboration between farmers, researchers, and institutions. “That enabled us to attract a lot of research into the area,” he said. “And we always had an interest in soil biology in the group and land care practices, but the missing component was soil biology.” Trials were set up on Mr McAlpine’s farm to explore soil health and biology, and laid the foundation for his regenerative farming journey. Landcare Australia chief executive Dr Shane Norrish congratulated each of the finalists, and said their actions would help to shape the future and inspire others. “These leaders not only champion and adopt sustainable practices, but also inspire others to take action,” he said. “They understand that building a sustainable future is a shared responsibility, and their collaborative approach is helping shape a resilient and thriving landscape for generations to come.” This year’s winner will be announced at the National Landcare Awards Gala Dinner on Tuesday, September 23.