CBH is calling on growers to nominate their favourite charities as part of the Harvest Mass Management Scheme. HMMS allows growers to forfeit grain, not only helping to reduce the amount of overloaded grain trucks on the road but supporting WA charities, with the funds received from the forfeited grain sales going to not-for-profit organisations. Since the program’s inception in 2012, HMMS has raised more than $2 million for charities making a difference in rural WA. Some not-for-profit groups who have benefitted from HMMS donations include the Country Women’s Association of WA, Alzheimer’s WA, Royal Flying Doctor Service WA and the Regional Men’s Health Initiative. Regional Men’s Health Initiative executive officer Owen Catto said CBH’s support had always been valued and appreciated by the group. “Every year we get a significant amount, which we gratefully and gladly accept,” he said. “We are privileged and lucky to receive the donations.” RMHI works to raise awareness of men’s health and wellbeing in regional, rural and remote communities across WA. The charity runs more than 300 events a year, all of which are organised by rural communities, and works to support and educate men in the country. “The significance for everything we do is in our message: Before it all gets too much, talk to a mate,” Mr Catto said. “This message underpins all our programs.” Mr Catto said last year was massive for donations because of the high grain tonnage, but this year would be different with the considerably smaller harvest. Despite this, Mr Catto said the charity would always be delighted with the help from HMMS. “Whatever money we get, it’s always just fantastic,” he said. “We just make sure all the money given to us returns to regional, rural and remote areas.”