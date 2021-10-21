The Mid West community of Yuna will today come together to reminisce and share memories of times spent at the Yuna Memorial Hall to mark its 60th anniversary.

The fine china has been brought out for the occasion, with the historic hall in the heart of the farming district opening its doors for a celebratory afternoon tea.

On display will be memorabilia, including photographs of grand affairs held within its walls and two dresses worn to its opening night.

The hall is a symbol of the strength of the community, which Chapman Valley Historical Society curator Pam Batten said rallied together in 1960 and 1961 to raise funds for it to be built after the original hall was destroyed by a cyclone.

Farmers pledged grain and held dances in their shearing sheds to raise the £11,000 needed to make it happen, with the Shire of Chapman Valley providing a loan for the final £1000.

It was then officially opened on this day, 60 years ago, by Premier David Brand, before the community danced the night away at the opening’s grand ball.

In the years since, it has hosted dances, concerts, fashion parades, cabarets and much more.

There’s been a number of grand affairs in the Yuna Hall.

“Over the years, it’s just been the hub of the Yuna district.”

“There were dances: there was always a golf club cabaret and a tennis club cabaret every year.

“One of the fantastic events here was the ball that was organised for the new millennium.”

Camera Icon Chapman Valley Historical Society curator Pam Batten twirls one of the beautiful gowns which will be on display at the 60th anniversary celebrations, which was worn to the Yuna Hall’s official opening in 1961.

It was also host to the local badminton competition.

While it is not used with the same frequency as it was in decades past, each summer, local students take to its stage for their end-of-year concert.

Students have also put together a performance for the 60th anniversary celebrations, which the Yuna CWA branch and the Chapman Valley Historical Society organised together.

Mrs Batten said it would be a wonderful afternoon.

“We’re very excited,” she said.

“There’s a number of us that are going to rush off the bowling green after our pennant bowls and race out here to Yuna.”

The afternoon tea will start at 2pm.