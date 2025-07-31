WAFarmersFirst-branded products are quietly disappearing from supermarket shelves across WA, as the organisation behind the initiative grapples with supply shortages, falling sales, and supermarket price wars. Launched in 2014 by WAFarmers, WAFarmersFirst was designed to generate additional revenue for agricultural advocacy and industry projects, while offering consumers a way to directly support WA farmers. The brand debuted with a range of locally sourced milk products, followed by the launch of free-range eggs in 2017. The initiative was also designed as a tangible way for WA consumers to support local farmers. But, the once-prominent line has slowly diminished in recent years. Eggs were the first to go, pulled from Coles and IGA stores about 18 months ago amid a national egg shortage. Hi-Lo milk was removed earlier this year, having become a casualty of ongoing retail price wars. WAFarmersFirst full cream milk is understood to still be in stock at many Coles supermarkets across the State — besides a select few in remote regional areas — however, an online search for the product lists the item as “currently unavailable”. WAFarmers board member Michael Tarling said the demise of the brand was a result of the “competitive retail environment”. “We don’t own the means of production so we’re relying on contract packs,” he said. “The contract pack job for the eggs got to the stage where we weren’t a priority — and that’s life. “The milk was just in a competitive marketplace. We’re trying to fight against basically four or five other brands and we don’t have the brand equity to be able to continue to get the sales rates that were needed. “We weren’t able to match our price, so our sales sort of declined. “The retailer (Coles) said that waste of markdown was too high because we weren’t getting the sales rates required.” When the brand hit the shelves in 2014, full cream and Hi-Lo milk was available in 2 litre bottles. Brownes was responsible for supplying the locally-sourced milk. However, when the local processor stopped supplying independent supermarkets, WAFarmersFirst also came off the shelves. Free range, locally produced eggs were available in cartons of six and a dozen launched in collaboration with Commercial Egg Producers Association. Golden Egg Farms were responsible for packaging. Forty cents from the sale of every two-litre container and eggs carton went “back into industry” since their release. “We made a good royalty on it for a good 10 years,” Mr Tarling said. “It was an important revenue source for WAFarmers.” WAFarmers also generates its revenue from sponsorship and membership, which Mr Tarling said is “hard to maintain”. “WAFarmersFirst was an important revenue source and now we don’t have it, so we’ve got to tighten our belt,” he said. The Milne Feeds general manager said the phase-out had been occurring over a couple of years now. “It wasn’t just an overnight thing,” he said. “Coles did try to help us out a lot. Initially they were going to delete both Hi-Lo and full cream but they decided to keep the full cream.” Mr Tarling said hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of marketing was required to keep the brand alive. “We just don’t have the money for a marketing campaign to get the brand equity that say Brownes or Masters might have,” he said. “The best way for a commodity to hold its own (without marketing) is probably price but we weren’t able to compete.” WAFarmers president Steve McGuire said the organisation had stopped relying on brand revenue six years ago. “It’s been gradually declining anyway,” he said. “It is unfortunate — it probably kept the organisation going a few years ago — but we saw this as a risk that we were relying on it, and we have moved to cost control to make sure the organisation can run just on membership and subscriptions.” Mr McGuire said the brand revenue had since been funnelled directly into advocacy efforts and projects.