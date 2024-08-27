Event organisers say a gala dinner which raised $30,000 for the Keep the Sheep campaign was not only a huge success, but a great showcase of country spirit.

AgConnectWA, a cooperative geared towards supporting, engaging and advocating for young people in agriculture, organised the event, which took place at the Chapel Farm Estate, August 24.

AgConnectWA president Sophie Wooldridge said she and her team were proud to support the Keep the Sheep campaign and were happy with the outcome of the night.

“It was fantastic to sell out the event and enjoy a night out to support a worthy cause,” she said.

Camera Icon Mick Bryant, Emma Hall, Linzi Carter, Paul Brown and Holly Ludeman. Credit: supplied

“We are so grateful to sponsors and supporters of the event, which helped us raise vital funds to support the campaign, which will help in the fight to keep this industry alive for the next generation of young farmers and their communities.”

Funds were raised through ticket sales, raffles and auctions.

One lucky bidder, Emma Hall, walked away with a live painting of a ram, by artist Linzi Carter.

Another bidder, Mick Bryant, took home a sheep dog, courtesy of Chippendale Kelpie Stud.

Keep the Sheep spokesperson Ben Sutherland said the event “showed great leadership” from the younger generation.

“It’s a demonstration of the country spirit and shows that country people will band together and get things done, just like we will on election day.”