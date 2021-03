CBH Group held its annual general meeting at Optus Stadium on February 26, with the event concluding with a sundowner.

About 300 people turned up with the co-operative’s 3900 grain grower members asked to vote on a suite of governance changes.

The changes — which were not passed — were proposed after a lengthy governance review last year triggered by a period of board infighting.

After a firey AGM, CBH’s co-operative members enjoyed the chance to relax and socialise.

Camera Icon CBH independent director David Lock, CBH grower director Jeff Seaby, CBH chief executive Jimmy Wilson and Business Council of Co-operatives chair Terry Agnew. • 17 – Paul Sadlier (CBH Director) Credit: Bronnie Joel

Camera Icon UWA Institute of Agriculture professor Kadambot Siddique and CBH chair Simon Stead. Credit: Bronnie Joel

Camera Icon Tambellup farmer Brian Aylmore, Noongar Land Enterprise chair Oral McGuire, Mingenew farmer Darrin Lee, Royal Flying Doctors Service chief executive officer Rebecca Tomkinson. Credit: Bronnie Joel

Camera Icon Mukinbudin farmer Romina Nicoletti and Beacon farmer Megan Beagley. Credit: Bronnie Joel

Camera Icon CBH Group corporate affairs advisor Rebecca Lawson and Leeuwin Ocean Adventure chief executive Carol Shannon. Credit: Bronnie Joel

Camera Icon Mental Illness Fellowship of WA communications manager Janine Ripper, chief executive Monique Williamson, deputy chair Ann White. Credit: Bronnie Joel

Camera Icon Tennis West chief executive Olivia Birkett, Tennis West competitions and tournaments manager Loretta Hughes, and Esperance farmer Dan Sanderson. Credit: Bronnie Joel